Coffs Coast set to get two new-look Kmarts

YOU don't need to wait for the city centre store to be completed to get your "new look” Kmart fix.

The face of Kmart Toormina at Toormina Gardens shopping centre is changing and bringing with it a fresh, new retail experience for shoppers.

The new layout of the discount department store is centred around three product worlds - home, clothing and kids.

These new worlds are designed to make it easier for customers to find products and each area has its own distinct look and feel, created through bright signage, merchandising and products.

"As part of the overall Kmart vision, the majority of older stores are going through a refit,” Emily Betts, Kmart Toormina Kids' World manager said.

"With it all going to plan we should be finished with the refit in the second week of September and back to business with a better, brighter feel.”

Shoppers will have already noticed the centralised registers in the middle of the store and the new layout of the Home World section.

"Everything is designed to make it easy for our customers and give them the best possible experience. The refit will include new racking and shelving with a lot more items on display and out of boxes giving a better flow of our stock.”

With the refit, the winter stock at Kmart Toormina is being cleared out earlier than usual so there are plenty of bargains on last season's stock making way for the new and exciting summer range.

"We have a clearance destination in the middle of the store, it may move around a little during the refurbishment but it's worth hunting down.”

A temporary change to Kmart Toormina's hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be 8am-7pm, with a return to 9pm closing on these days after the refit.