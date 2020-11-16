Coffs coast rides development wave with these five DAs

If approved the cucumber hothouses will be constructed within a former blueberry cultivation area.

If approved the cucumber hothouses will be constructed within a former blueberry cultivation area.

Cucumber hothouses

A development application is before Coffs Harbour City Council for the construction of 12 cucumber hothouses within a former blueberry cultivation area.

At a cost of $120,000 the hothouses will be constructed along Solitary Islands Way at Woolgoolga within a RU2 Rural Landscape zone.

The land use activity "intensive plant agriculture" (including horticulture) does not require Development Consent in the RU2 Rural Landscape zone. However, farm buildings associated with intensive plant agriculture do require consent.

Inside a large cucumber greenhouse. (AAP IMAGE / Troy Snook)

The greenhouses are removable structures and do not require excavations for footings.

The structures will be 50 m long x 9 m wide and 4 metres high.

It is anticipated that the greenhouses and the surrounding blueberry and cucumber farms will eventually be redeveloped for industrial land following future rezoning.

RELATED:

Traffic lights approved and hundreds of extra lots by 2040

Seaside 'village' buzzing with developments to the north

Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

Tattoo studio

Last week a development application was lodged to turn a Sawtell living room into a tattoo studio.

At a cost of $4,000 it would see the Seven Sins Tattoo parlour on Sixteenth Avenue operating from Tuesday through to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

There would be one tattooist with one client at a time, by appointment only.

Six storeys could be the 'thin edge of the wedge'

A development application has been lodged for a six-storey block of flats in Trafalgar Street Woolgoolga.

Coffs Harbour City Council has requested that developers erect scaffolding to demonstrate the height of the building.

Dubbed the 'twin towers' these height markers give some indication of what's proposed.

The scaffolding has been dubbed the Twin Towers.

The estimated cost of the work is $3.8m and the application is currently on public exhibition.

Read the full story here

Community 'incensed' by high-rise proposal

Also in Woolgoolga is a proposal for another high-rise.

This time it is a five-storey apartment building with an estimated cost of $ 9,000,000.

The five storeys will include four levels of apartments and one for parking (40 spaces for residents/tenants and two for visitors).

Apartments will be made up of: one studio; 10 one-bed apartments; 18 two-bed; five three-bed; and three four-bedroom apartments.

FULL STORY: 'Nobody I have spoken with wants a five-storey block of small flats on the edge of the town.'

Directly adjacent on the northern side is the pool and on the northwestern side is the commercial area.

To read more about the proposal go to Council's Development Application Tracker and search for the following DA number: 0585/20DA.

New bar planned for popular foodie strip

SAWTELL'S popular foodie strip could be welcoming a new addition if a development proposal is given the green light.

The application proposes to transform an office building on First Ave into a new bar and cafe.

Lodged on behalf of local business Golden Harp Enterprises, a number of internal works would be undertaken to bring the office formerly occupied by ReNet back to life.

Coffs Coast boutique design studio Dan Bowland Design - whose works include homes in The Summit - will create the look for the new premises.

The owner aims to operate as a small bar initially, with scope to move to a cafe offering takeaway food down the track.

Internal works will include a minor demolition, a widened entry, new amenities and construction of the bar.

The facade of the building will remain unchanged due to the building's heritage value.

FULL STORY: New bar planned for popular foodie strip