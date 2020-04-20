Menu
Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW
Coffs Coast retains State Junior Titles

Matt Deans
20th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
A WAVE of uncertainty has been cast over Surfing NSW's calendar of events in 2020, but in news that will be well received on the Coffs Coast, the city will continue to host the NSW Junior State Titles, when the action returns to the water.

Covid-19 travel restrictions have impacted on many of the state's surfing events such as the Barney Miller Classic, but with planning in the works for the resumption of the season,  it's been confirmed the junior state titles will go ahead in Coffs sometime in August. 

More than 350 competitors will contest the  titles in Coffs, which will be sponsored by Ocean and Earth.

"Unlike previous years, where all qualifiers for the NSW Junior State Titles  were determined by eight individual regional titles, the 2020 event will invite all junior competitors to enter in their respective age divisions," Surfing NSW's Ethan Smith said.

"Competitors will be vying for a NSW Junior Title and in turn, earn their position into the upcoming 2020 Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will take place in Queensland at the end of the year."

The event, supported by Coffs Harbour City Council, Carve, Mothernest, Volkswagen, Reflections Holiday Park and
Surfing NSW,  will be fully mobile on the  Coffs Harbour beachfronts with organisers taking their pick of the  Macauleys, Park Beach, Diggers, Gallows and Sawtell breaks depending on daily conditions.

Over many years, the titles have launched the careers of leading  World Surf League  and Championship Tour  surfers including the likes of  Owen, Mikey and Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons, Matt Wilkinson, Wade Carmichael and Connor O'Leary

coffs coast coffs harbour ocean and earth state junior titles surfing surfing nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

