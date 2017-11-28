Coffs Coast residents are talking trash

LET'S talk rubbish.

It seems nothing gets neighbours talking like a pile of rubbish on the front lawn.

Up until the recent announcement of changes to the Bulky Goods Service, the talk around town was usually, "what night is collection night?”, "what can I put out for collection?” and "why does the house on the corner put their stuff out weeks before pick-up?”.

Today talk has turned to "why has the system changed and how do I get rid of my unwanted bulky goods in the future?”

Council introduced changes to the household bulky goods collection service to address the growing amount of customer complaints with the current service. These complaints rate in the "top three” of complaint topics received by council.

"The old scheduled kerbside service was subject to a high number of complaints and problems, which is why we've taken the opportunity of the start of the new CCWS contract with Handybin to bring in a better way of doing things,” said Mick Raby, Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure.

"In the past there have been many instances of unsightly and unsuitable rubbish being put out on the street weeks in advance of the set collection date for the old bulky goods kerbside service.”

Piles of rubbish, kerbside crawlers at all hours in neighbourhoods, goods being placed out for collection rather than for recycling and illegal dumping as people who are not entitled to the service add to existing piles, are problems council hopes to address with the new service.

Households will have two options for disposing their bulky waste items: request up to two free self-haul vouchers to take your items to the Englands Road Waste Management Facility, and/or a dial-up user-pays booking system to organise a collection from your premises

"We're currently looking at a fee of $44 per compliant pick-up,” Mr Raby said.

"This is a subsidised amount as disposal attracts other costs including the NSW Government's 'Waste Levy' of $79.60 per ton of waste to landfill.

Want to talk rubbish? Email your comments, criticism or compliments to editorial@coffscoast advocate.com.au or direct to council at www.haveyoursay.coffs harbour.nsw.gov.au.