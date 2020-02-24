Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Climate Crisis National Day of Action in Sawtell.
Climate Crisis National Day of Action in Sawtell.
News

Coffs Coast Red Rebels make debut at climate rally

Jasmine Minhas
24th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GHOSTLY-white figures draped in red robes proved a spectacle at the Climate Crisis National Day of Action in Sawtell held over the weekend.

These figures, protesters with faces painted white, were the newly launched Coffs Coast Red Rebels – a local performance group based on the globally-recognised street theatre started by climate advocacy group Extinction Rebellion.

Around 400 people donned the colour red and gathered at Sawtell on Saturday for what was one of dozens of protests which took place across the country.

The rally called for more government action on transitioning away from coal and gas to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The Red Rebels’ silent performance at the Climate Crisis National Day of Action at Sawtell.
The Red Rebels’ silent performance at the Climate Crisis National Day of Action at Sawtell.

Among several demands, protesters urged for public funding for 100 per cent renewable energy and a promise that there will be no new fossil fuel projects.

Protesters also called for a ‘just’ transition and jobs guarantee for fossil fuel workers, funding for fireys, funding for indigenous-led land management and a levy on fossil fuel companies.

“We’ve just experienced an unprecedented summer of extremes, from the devastating fires to floods. This is what climate scientists have been warning us about,” Coffs Coast Climate Action Group spokesperson Liisa Rusanen said.

“We know that burning coal and gas fuels dangerous global warming which intensifies extreme weather events. Yet our government is still failing to act, protecting their billionaire mates in the fossil fuel industry, ahead of our communities.”

Around 400 gathered at Sawtell for the rally over the weekend.
Around 400 gathered at Sawtell for the rally over the weekend.

Local ecologist Mark Graham was among several speakers on the day, and highlighted the need to protect forests in the region which did not burn as havens for koalas and other threatened species, as carbon sinks and for other important ecological values.

CEO of Coffs Harbour & District Local Aboriginal Land Council, Nathan Brennan, spoke of the need to invest in indigenous land management to protect the country, and to support indigenous communities on the front lines of coal, such as the Wangan and Jagalingou people, whose land he said was threatened by the proposed Adani coal mine.

Local year 11 student Ellena Cheers-Flavell, who helped organise a school climate strike and spearheaded a petition calling on Coffs Harbour City Council to declare a climate emergency, announced plans for the next big strike of May 15.

Reverend Dr Jason John also encouraged attendees to sign the petition to support Independent MP Zali Steggall’s bill for a Climate Change Act.

Year 11 student Ellena Cheers-Flavell was among several speakers at the rally.
Year 11 student Ellena Cheers-Flavell was among several speakers at the rally.
climate action climate change climate protest coffs coast climate action group red rebels
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

        premium_icon Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

        News Police are seeking witnesses to the fatal accident.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Dicky and the cap’ save face against resurgent Rebels

        premium_icon Dicky and the cap’ save face against resurgent Rebels

        Cricket It was far from smooth sailing for Harwood yesterday but the pair brought it back...

        GALLERY: Aussie takes out ladies classic

        premium_icon GALLERY: Aussie takes out ladies classic

        News PLAYERS from across the world brought their a-game to the Australian Ladies Classic...