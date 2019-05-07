Coffs Coast reaps the rewards of Primex

Primex will be held at Casino from next Thursday.

COFFS Harbour businesses will feature in new campaign at the annual Primex primary industries expo at Casino.

Plan, Play and Stay is one of the new features of Norco Primex 2019, which will be held at Casino from May 16-18.

The promotion urges the thousands of visitors who come to Primex from outside the local region to stay a little longer and enjoy the many highlights the area has to offer.

"Obviously one of the highlights of this northern NSW region is Coffs Harbour and so we are expecting plenty of Primex visitors to mix a bit of business with pleasure and spend some time at Coffs," Primex director Bruce Wright said.

"As part of the campaign we are partnering with a growing list of tourism businesses from throughout the region who are offering Primex visitors special incentives to stay a little longer in the region.

"One of these is the Big Banana Fun Park at Coffs. Primex provides another reason for visitors from outside the region to spend some time at this tourism icon."

Mr Wright said Coffs Harbour had always played a role with Primex, but as the event evolved, that role was increasing.

"This year, for example, we have a number of exhibitors from Coffs including Geoff King Motors, North Coast Local Land Services and the Office of Environment and Heritage, who are based at Coffs.

"Primex began 35 years ago and for much of its life it has been a traditional primary industries field day event. However after a major review about three years ago we decided that the expo needed to widen its appeal. It is still the Yellow Pages for the man and woman from the land, but now it has so much more to offer.

"Our emphasis has been to make the event more attractive to more demographics and for all members of the family. In 2019 a classic example is our Paddock to Plate Pavilion.

"Within this area visitors get to see the amazing array of produce that comes from our own food bowl. Chefs will then turn those ingredients into gourmet meals on site.

"Across the 18 hectare site you will see faces from the local region, proudly showcasing local products. There will be plenty of visitors from Coffs as part of the expected 25,000-strong crowd across the three days of Primex."

Mr Wright said the Plan, Play and Stay campaign was even more appealing with this year's Primex dove-tailing into the annual Casino Beef Week.

With Primex being staged from May 16-18 and Beef Week from May 18-28 the region now has a 13-day festival drawcard.