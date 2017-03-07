Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

COFFS COAST real estate agents have congratulated Victoria on its bold moves to scrap stamp duty for first home buyers; and they and hold hope that the NSW government will follow suit.

Victoria has announced a range of reforms include abolishing stamp duty for first home buyers for purchases below $600,000 and Regional Victoria was also given a boost with the announcement of a doubling of the first homeowners grant to $20,000 as of July 1 for new homes valued up to $750,000.

Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour principal Christine Clarke has welcomed the move and hopes Premier Gladys Berejiklian takes notice.

"I think it is essential, and likely, that NSW follows Victoria's lead," she said.

"Stamp Duty is a huge impost for all homebuyers, not just first homebuyers; it is equally unfair for retirees who wish to downsize to be burdened with such a cost."

Nolan Partners principal Scott Nolan agrees more needs to be done to get young people into the property market.

"First home buyers are often competing with local and overseas investors at the entry level in most real estate markets. Anything that can help them overcome this disadvantage is welcomed," he said.

"Our state government must review our local stamp duty and land tax situation as many investors are looking at other states as they've reached their land tax threshold."

While any help for NSW first time buyers would be welcomed, Ms Clarke said NSW is in dire need for major reforms.

"There is no doubt that stamp duty is a factor in discouraging homeowners to sell and downsize, thus contributing to the current shortage of homes available on the market," she said.

"There is little point in assisting first homebuyers if there are no properties available for them to buy - this will only result in escalating the prices of the small amount of available stock."

The Real Estate Institute of New South Wales (REINSW) said the move by our southern neighbours should propel our state government to also meaningfully tackle housing affordability.

"Victoria has acted; it is time for NSW to step up and take a stand," REINSW President John Cunningham said.

"NSW is now living in the shadow of our southern counterparts. We will lose our best and brightest if we do not match or better what Victoria has pledged to introduce. The clock is ticking and the government must act now before it is too late."

"NSW wound up its regional homebuyers schemes in March 2015. This must also be put back on the agenda," Mr Cunningham said.