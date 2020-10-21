Coffs Coast ready to charge into T20 action

Coffs Coast Chargers all-rounder Ben McMahon looks on in despair after missing a caught and bowled opportunity during the 2018-19 Plan B Regional Bash semi-final against Central Coast Rush at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 6th February, 2019. Photo: Benjamin Churcher/Cricket NSW.

Coffs Coast Chargers all-rounder Ben McMahon looks on in despair after missing a caught and bowled opportunity during the 2018-19 Plan B Regional Bash semi-final against Central Coast Rush at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 6th February, 2019. Photo: Benjamin Churcher/Cricket NSW.

THE Coffs Coast Chargers have released their squad for the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Plan B Regional Bash in Port Macquarie this Sunday.

The Chargers have reached the semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground the past two years, but come up against a Northern Rivers Rock side who tasted finals action on the hallowed turf the two years previous, including runners up in 2016-17.

One too many reverse slogs proved opening batsman Luke Cox's downfall after hitting 43 for Coffs Coast Chargers in their 2018-19 semi-final loss to Central Coast Rush at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 6th February, 2019. Photo: Benjamin Churcher/Cricket NSW

The winner of the 10am clash at Wayne Richards Park will shift to Oxley Oval for a 2pm date with the winner of Macquarie Coast Stingers and Newcastle Blasters.

Captain Richie Gallichan comes into the side with an ideal form line, unbeaten in successful run chases for all three of Sawtell’s twenty20 victories to open the North Coast Premier League on the weekend.

Brothers Cricket Club new recruit Eli Fahey, pictured batting for Coutts/Coffs Colts in the North Coast Premier League, is the only Grafton-based player to be selected to represent Coffs Coast Chargers.

Gallichan said the restructure of the competition draw to include three twenty20 fixtures at the start of the season provided an important opportunity for the zone’s best players to brush up on the shorter format ahead of the representative tournament.

“The twenty20s at the start was an excellent concept and it makes perfect sense because the we have got to go away to Port Macquarie next weekend,” Gallichan said.

COFFS COAST CHARGERS: Richie Gallichan (c), Luke Cox, Cal McKiernan, Ben McMahon, Alex Baldwin, Trent Mitchell, Peter Gallichan, Eli Fahey, Ian Slapp, Tyh Murphy, Hayden McMahon, Blake Austin, Jack Horseman.