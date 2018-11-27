Coffs Coast pub named second most violent venue in the state

With 19 violent incidents recorded at the hotel, this places them into the most restrictive level one category.

With 19 violent incidents recorded at the hotel, this places them into the most restrictive level one category. Frank Redward

THE Coast Hotel has been ranked the second most dangerous venue in the state, second only to The Argyle in The Rocks district of Sydney.

The list is released half-yearly by Liquor and Gaming NSW and details the number of violent incidents at licensed venues over a 12-month period based on BOCSAR (Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research) figures.

With 19 violent incidents recorded at The Coast Hotel this places them into the most restrictive level one category, subject to a number of mandatory conditions including a 1.30am lockout of patrons.

The hotel has been contacted for comment.

Other conditions they must now abide by include the suspension of alcohol service 30 minutes before closing; no glass containers after midnight; no shots and drink limits after midnight; and a 10 minute alcohol sales time-out every hour after midnight, or active distribution of water and/or food.

The most violent venue list:

The Argyle Sydney, The Rocks - 25

The Coast Hotel, Coffs Harbour - 19

Ivy, Sydney - 17

The Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina - 17

Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton - 16

Amaroo Hotel, Dubbo - 15

Narellan Hotel, Narellan - 13

King Street Hotel, Newcastle West - 13

Beach Rd Hotel, Bondi Beach - 12

Camden Hotel, Camden - 12

Sugar Lounge (NSW) Pty Ltd, Manly - 12

Fusion, Cronulla - 12

"Venues on the list are closely monitored and incur substantial risk-based loadings to their annual licence fees to offset the additional regulatory oversight,” Liquor and Gaming NSW Deputy Secretary Paul Newson said.

The violent venues scheme has operated under Schedule 4 of the Liquor Act 2007 since December 1, 2008.

It is designed to regulate licensed premises with high levels of assault and other violent incidents.

In March and September each year, BOCSAR provides Liquor and Gaming NSW with the latest 12 months of alcohol-related violent incident data. Before each round, the authority writes to the venues notifying them of possible categorisation.

For venues with a possible Level 1 or Level 2 category, advice includes further information about each incident, including event number, time and date of incident, and incident category.

Licensed premises like The Coast Hotel with 12 or more incidents will be invited to review the incidents with police.

From a state wide perspective Mr Newson said the results show an improvement from the previous list and confirm that levels of alcohol-related violence continue to trend down.

"There are now two venues in the most restrictive level one category (The Argyle and The Coast Hotel) compared to three six months ago, while the number of level two venues has fallen from 11 to 10,” Mr Newson said.

"It's pleasing that several previously named venues have improved their safety record and have either been downgraded from level one to level two, or removed from the list completely.

"This shows the violent venues scheme is having a positive impact in encouraging venues to reduce levels of alcohol-related violence.”

Mr Newson said compared to when the scheme began in 2008, there has been an overall fall of 86 per cent in the number of violent incidents at listed venues - from 1,270 to 183.