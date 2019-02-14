Coffs Coast playgrounds share in funding

The West Coffs reserve and Woolgoolga Beaches playgrounds have won $250,000 funding from the State Government.

TWO playgrounds in planning on the Coffs Coast have secured combined State Government funding to the tune of $250,000.

The play spaces proposed at West Coffs between William Sharpe Dr and Loaders Lane and at Woolgoolga Beach have shared in funding from a $4-million fund.

Coffs Harbour City Council was one of 30 councils selected for funds in the first round of the NSW Government's $20 million 'Everyone Can Play' program supporting more inclusive playspaces for local communities.

"This funding will create the kind of playspaces our cities and regional communities want and need - accessible to all ages and abilities, a vital community asset, part of everyday life," Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts said.

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts with Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser. Supplied

Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said $200,000 will be spent transforming the vacant land at West Coffs into a fully accessible meeting and recreation space with shade, seating, cycle and walking paths and access to nature.

"The remaining $50,000 will be spent upgrading and purchasing new inclusive playground equipment at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve which is to undergo a major rebuild.

"This is a fantastic boost for local families and kids, as it will support the kind of open spaces our community wants and needs - places that are accessible to all, places that help keep us connected," he said.