Coffs Coast playgrounds share in funding
TWO playgrounds in planning on the Coffs Coast have secured combined State Government funding to the tune of $250,000.
The play spaces proposed at West Coffs between William Sharpe Dr and Loaders Lane and at Woolgoolga Beach have shared in funding from a $4-million fund.
Coffs Harbour City Council was one of 30 councils selected for funds in the first round of the NSW Government's $20 million 'Everyone Can Play' program supporting more inclusive playspaces for local communities.
"This funding will create the kind of playspaces our cities and regional communities want and need - accessible to all ages and abilities, a vital community asset, part of everyday life," Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts said.
Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said $200,000 will be spent transforming the vacant land at West Coffs into a fully accessible meeting and recreation space with shade, seating, cycle and walking paths and access to nature.
"The remaining $50,000 will be spent upgrading and purchasing new inclusive playground equipment at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve which is to undergo a major rebuild.
"This is a fantastic boost for local families and kids, as it will support the kind of open spaces our community wants and needs - places that are accessible to all, places that help keep us connected," he said.