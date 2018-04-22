Coffs Coast on show on popular TV program

AT the end of the month Channel 7's popular lifestyle television show Better Homes and Gardens will be showing off the beauty of the Coffs Coast to its viewers.

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Fast Ed Halmagyi. Supplied by Channel 7.

The show's cooking presenter 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi travelled to Coffs Harbour earlier this year to film a number of segments to profile our beautiful coastline and booming fishing industry.

The episode will air on Friday, April 27.

The Coffs Harbour episode is in large part thanks to a NSW Government initiative to promote regional NSW's top tourism destinations.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the filming opportunity was secured by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

"The NSW Government is committed to growing tourism in rural and regional communities, and as the Member for Coffs Harbour one of my key priorities is ensuring this region reaps the benefits of the Government's record investment in the industry," Mr Fraser said.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the initiative is part of the NSW Government's strategy to double overnight visitor expenditure in NSW by 2020.

"Securing media coverage, including segments on popular TV shows like Better Homes and Gardens, helps to promote our State's leading coastal experiences to a wide audience, and inspires people to look to NSW when planning their next holiday," Mr Marshall said.

"Located off the edge of the continental shelf, the Coffs Coast offers some of the best fishing in the State, and we're delighted to showcase this special part of the Mid North Coast through the filming with Better Homes and Gardens."