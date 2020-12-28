Coffs Coast night-life gets a boost with new bar

Night-life on the Coffs Coast is set to get a boost with plans approved for a new bar at a popular foodie strip.

The DA for the bar at Sawtell's First Ave, dubbed the Athletic Club, has been given the tick of approval after it was put on public exhibition.

A seeming lack of night-life on the Coffs Coast has been a common complaint among locals.

Several people pointed this out when the Advocate recently ran a poll calling on locals to share what they thought the Coffs Coast needed.

The approved plans will see a number of internal works undertaken to transform a former office building on First Ave into the new licenced premises.

Coffs Coast boutique design studio Dan Bowland Design will create the new look at the building formerly occupied by ReNet.

An application has been lodged to transform 16 First Ave into a small bar and cafe.

According to the Alcohol Plan of Management, it is hoped a licence will be approved to allow for 80 patrons in the venue at one time.

Works set to be undertaken include minor demolitions, a new and wider entry, construction of a bar and new accessible amenities.

The Athletic Club will initially operate as a bar with scope to also operate as a takeaway-only cafe later down the track.

The application papers note that noise is not expected to be an issue, as the nearest residence is located some 40m away and the development is located in the already established food strip.

The Athletic Club will be located just opposite Sawtell's popular established bar The Spare Room.