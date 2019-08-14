Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

IT IS with a heavy heart that the Coffs Coast has today learned of the passing of Kerry Hines.

Kerry's husband Chris Hines, a short time ago, took to social media to convey the sad news to the community that Kerry had lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday night.

"It is with an extremely heavy and devastated heart that I have to announce that Kerry Hines passed away last night," Chris wrote.

The late Kerry Hines.

"The world has truly lost a beautiful, remarkable, tenacious, loving, funny, caring, all around gem of a human being.

"A perfect wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all her knew her.

A successful businesswoman, as the principal of Unrealestate, Kerry also previously served the community as a Coffs Harbour City councillor and as a committee member of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce, while for years acting as patron and a generous benefactor and sponsor of many community organisations.

Kerry and Chris Hines at Harbour Club. Trevor Veale

"It is safe to say that I and our whole beautiful family are devastated," Chris wrote.

"Kerry, had been battling cancer for nearly a year, but Kerry, also being Kerry didn't want people to know and feel sorry for her, she just wanted to get on with life working in real estate doing what she loved and fighting this insidious disease, and dare I say going on adventures with me and spending time with the family.

Kerry Hines a patron of CanDo Rachel Vercoe

The Coffs community has been rocked by the news of Kerry's passing.

She was a passionate community advocate, proud of her home town and dedicated to a number of causes including the CanDo Cancer Trust.

The bubbly, vivacious principal of Unrealestate, had been bravely battling cancer for nearly a year with her trademark positive outlook on life and ever-positive attitude.

Her husband Chris passed on his thanks to the healthcare professionals who went above and beyond to look after her.

"Might I also pass on our absolute admiration to the doctors and nursing staff of Coffs Base Hospital, the Mid North Coast Cancer institute and Baringa hospital for their amazing care over the last 11 months, you are absolutely beautiful people," he wrote.

Kerry and Chris Hines. Contributed

Kerry was a previous Coffs Harbour City Councillor and grew up in the region attending Orara High School.

Tributes have been flowing in for the woman Chris described as the perfect wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

"Oh Chris my heart breaks for you and your family. Kerry was the epitome of fun.. always up for a chat and always fabulous to work with. Sending love and prayers," posted Melissa Martin.

"No words can express the heavy heart we all feel at this time. A rock and a true mentor to all. We love you Kerry Hines. I know you will look over us from above and shine brightly through our stars. Thoughts to everyone," Denise Heycox posted.

"My beautiful friend, so many memories so much love for you. I'll never forget you, and I adored you always. Let the good times roll we'd say. My heart breaks and I struggle to find the words to express my condolences to you Chris and your family. My thoughts and love to you all," Layla Convey wrote.

"Chris paid tribute to his wife's bravery.

While he has welcomed tributes he is also asking for privacy.

"Please feel free to comment and share your Kerry stories below, but if you could just respect our family's privacy as much as possible at the time, and not call whilst we all come to terms with this tragedy it would be appreciated," he posted.

He has also asked that instead of flowers, people consider making a donation to the CanDo Cancer trust.