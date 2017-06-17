20°
Coffs Coast market days

17th Jun 2017 3:00 PM

Sunday markets:

Coffs City Uptown Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Castle St car park.

Coffs Jetty Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Jetty Village car park.

Harbourside Market, every Sunday, 8am-2.30pm, in new location on Park Beach Reserve. Food, craft, entertainment.

Coffs Harbour City Lions Club car boot market, first Sunday each month, Jetty Foreshores. All welcome to participate.

Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero.
Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero. Rachel Vercoe

The Coffs Coast Charity Walk starts at Moonee Park Reserve from 8.30am Sunday and follows the Solitary Islands Walk through to Lower Park Beach Reserve - a distance of 14km.

A 21km half marathon distance is also offered of which extended to the bottom of Mutton Bird Island and back to Lower Park Beach Reserve.

Click here for information.

 

Upcoming markets:

Bollywood Bazaar, first and fourth Saturday, 7am-2pm, Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

Marine Rescue Market Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, second Saturday monthly 7am to 2pm

Coffs City centre market 8am to 2pm every Saturday, handicrafts, produce, community groups

Glenreagh Market, first Saturday each month, Glenreagh Recreational Grounds.

Bellingen Growers Market, second and fourth Saturday, from 8am, Bellingen Show-grounds.

Bellingen Community Market, third Saturday each month, from 8am at Bellingen Market Park.

Dorrigo Market, first Saturday each month, Dorrigo Showground.

Woolgoolga Beach Market, second Saturday each month.

Sawtell Family Market Day, fourth Saturday each month, 7.30am-1pm, CWA grounds, Elizabeth St, Sawtell.

Valla Beach Market, first Saturday every second month 8am-2pm, Valla Beach Reserve.

 

Tell us about your market days, fetes, fairs, fundraisers and we'll tell everyone else.

Email: advocate@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Put your child's needs first

Put your child's needs first

EARLY intervention is a key focus area of the NDIS with the aim of giving your child the best possible chance at life from the start.

Coffs has a full card at the track on Tuesday

FIND A MUD RUNNER: The track rating for Tuesday's TAB meeting to be held in Coffs Harbour is expected to be no better than a Heavy 8.

10 races on the card for Tuesday's meeting at Coffs Harbour.

On the menu in Park Avenue

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Leah and Alan Elbayed at What's Up Chook? are thrilled to let everyone know they are back in business.

What's up at What's Up Chook?

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ali finds his tune again after life changing move

ALI Eibo needs an interpreter to tell his story but listening to him play his bouzouki live you can hear and see how elated he is to be in Australia.

You could lead the world in shark management

DPI tags a shark as part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

Project funding to reduce the risk of shark interactions.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

What's on this weekend

The Westpac Walk has a special superhero theme this year.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's what's on.

On road luxury to off the beaten track

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend.

The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show on tomorrow

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

IN LATE 2009, Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at the too-young age of 32.

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $345,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $399,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Country Home Minutes from the City

142 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 4 $739,000

Set on 5 acres among the idyllic scenery of Bonville, this spacious family home is surrounded by rolling green lawns and a fenced paddock, along with a shed and an...

Mullawarra Beach Lifestyle

10 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 3 2 2 $795,000

If its lifestyle you're after, then this property is perfect. Located in a quiet tightly held street, the two storey rendered and clad home is adjacent to...

Superbly Appointed Golf and Beach Home

7 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $745,000

What a fantastic opportunity to find a quality built home which is still under builder's warranty that has all the true appointed quality's. With polished...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Home Central Retail Centre snapped up by investors

Multi-million dollar sale secured for bulky goods shopping centre.

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

