Coffs Coast market days

Sunday markets:

Coffs City Uptown Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Castle St car park.

Coffs Jetty Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Jetty Village car park.

Harbourside Market, every Sunday, 8am-2.30pm, in new location on Park Beach Reserve. Food, craft, entertainment.

Coffs Harbour City Lions Club car boot market, first Sunday each month, Jetty Foreshores. All welcome to participate.

Get involved in the Westpac Helicopter charity walk and dress up as your favourite super hero. Rachel Vercoe

The Coffs Coast Charity Walk starts at Moonee Park Reserve from 8.30am Sunday and follows the Solitary Islands Walk through to Lower Park Beach Reserve - a distance of 14km.

A 21km half marathon distance is also offered of which extended to the bottom of Mutton Bird Island and back to Lower Park Beach Reserve.

Upcoming markets:

Bollywood Bazaar, first and fourth Saturday, 7am-2pm, Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

Marine Rescue Market Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, second Saturday monthly 7am to 2pm

Coffs City centre market 8am to 2pm every Saturday, handicrafts, produce, community groups

Glenreagh Market, first Saturday each month, Glenreagh Recreational Grounds.

Bellingen Growers Market, second and fourth Saturday, from 8am, Bellingen Show-grounds.

Bellingen Community Market, third Saturday each month, from 8am at Bellingen Market Park.

Dorrigo Market, first Saturday each month, Dorrigo Showground.

Woolgoolga Beach Market, second Saturday each month.

Sawtell Family Market Day, fourth Saturday each month, 7.30am-1pm, CWA grounds, Elizabeth St, Sawtell.

Valla Beach Market, first Saturday every second month 8am-2pm, Valla Beach Reserve.

