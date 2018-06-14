Coffs Coast included in CareFlight expansion

CareFlight expand to Coffs Harbour: Care Flight CEO Mick Frewen and Coffs Habour Mayor Denise Knight talk about CareFlight.

THEY play a vital role in the survival of patients in critical conditions and earlier this week, took to the air to pay a visit to their expanding areas including Coffs Harbour.

CareFlight is an Australian charity with a mission to save lives, speed recovery and serve the community by providing the highest standard of rapid response critical care.

"It's really important for Care Flight to be able to expand our service and be able to come into the region," Care Flight CEO Mick Frewen said.

"Having some of our staff based here and having transport vehicles based here in Coffs Harbour is fantastic.

"The patient transport vehicles are based in a number of regional areas around northern NSW and they give us that opportunity to get out to the people in more remote areas and get them into the aircraft.

"It really does increase our reach even further then just the regional airports that we're operating out of.

"The B200 King Air is a specialised aircraft for this type of work, it does provide a much better platform for us to move patients in both seated and on a stretcher, is pressurised so the patients realyl do have the comfort they need.

"We have our specialist flight nurses and captains on board to make that trip as comfortable and as clinically perfect as we can make it.

"The main thing for us as a charity that has been working in this space for over 30 years, this expansion and additional three King Air aircrafts really does allow us to do a lot more to expand our mission which is to save lives, speed recovery and serve the community."