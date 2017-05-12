Coffs Coast homecoming for the Advocate's new GM

THE Coffs Coast Advocate's motto of 'one local to another' has taken on a new meaning with Kylie Sinclair, nee McBride, appointed the General Manager of the Advocate.

After growing up in Woolgoolga and landing her first media sales position with The Advocate, Kylie's career has taken her full circle having served in high-level media sales roles within Newscorp in Sydney.

The former national sales director of News' community media team, Kylie also founded News Xtend the company's digital marketing arm.

Moving home for the lifestyle change, and knowing the advantages of family living on the Coffs Coast, Kylie a mother-of-two said it's been great for her and husband Andrew to reunite with family and friends on the Coffs Coast.

"I am genuinely thrilled to be home," Kylie said.

"I'm really excited about being part of the paper again, which has never changed in having a genuine role in connecting with people.

"The community here is very active and we have a big role to play in helping out in the community, assisting businesses and community groups and also helping people enjoy their Wednesday or Saturday mornings reading the paper.

"It's a great thing to be working with a fabulous and well established team.

"I look forward to meeting and working with our clients.”