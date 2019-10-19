Coffs Coast home cook realises her dream of writing a book

A COFFS Coast foodie is about to realise her dream of publishing her own cook book full of flavoursome meals she describes as 'healthy and wholesome'.

Sandy Luhrs said she first fell in love with cooking as a young child when she would watch her mother work away in the kitchen before she had a go herself.

"Around the age of ten I started to spend time in the kitchen baking with my sister, whipping up delicious homemade lemon meringue pies, profiteroles, date bread and many more," Sandy said.

"So I become obsessed with the art of baking and the creativity of cooking.

"Cooking is my happy place, it's where I can spend hours creating and getting lost in the moment."

Sandy's super antioxidant salad is sure to be a hit.

The Urunga resident said as she became older she developed an interest in health and herbs, so studied herbal medicine, nutrition and massage.

"As a herbalist I started realising during my consultations how important nutrition was to teach my clients and healthy cooking ideas," she said.

"In the last few years I have become passionate about making raw slices and just a well-rounded, organic diet where possible."

"My approach to cooking is always using the freshest organic ingredients where possible, I'm not vegetarian at this stage in my life but have been. I like to educate people about eating what is right for them and their bodies."

The recipe for this lemon balm syrup is in the book.

The mother of two will be releasing her e-book 'Sandy's Soulfoods ' next week.

The book will be available for purchase on Amazon or through her personal website.