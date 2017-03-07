26°
Coffs Coast has the X Factor

Jasmine Minhas
| 7th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
X Factor star Roshani Priddis will perform this year.
X Factor star Roshani Priddis will perform this year. Contributed

MOUTH-watering global cuisine and chart-topping performers are just two of the perks residents have a privilege of experiencing as part of a diverse community at this year's Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival.

X Factor star Roshani will perform at this year's festival, as well as Aboriginal singer/songwriter Glen Skuthorpe who is bringing his vocals to the stage as part of his Australian tour.

The annual event celebrates the concept of not just tolerance, but inclusiveness - allowing the community to revel in demonstrations of the rich range of cultures that make up the Coffs Coast.

"The theme of this year's Harmony Festival is the celebration of the journey we've all made towards calling Coffs Harbour our home,” said Councillor Jan Strom, who will officially open the event.

"It's about celebrating inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging. I'd urge everyone to come along to embrace our local cultural diversity and to share in what we all have in common.”

Independent Sydney singer Roshani Priddis is no stranger when it comes to experiencing diverse cultures. The former Tamworth resident tracked down her birth mother in Sri Lanka last year, finding out she was forced to give Roshani up due to poverty.

Roshani has had a single, as well as her debut album 'Death, Love & Life', reach number 1 on the itunes charts.

Glenn Skythorpe, a Nhunggabarra, Kooma, Muruwari Aboriginal man, will showcase his talent having played guitar, mandolin, banjo and harmonicas with musical luminaries such as Steve Earle and Buddy Miller.

A unique mix of indigenous and global music will be performed by local bands Juicebox, Jumbaal Dreaming, The Rafiki Konnection and The Brothers.

Dance group the Soul Shakers will perform a routine which originated in Liberia, consisting of a blend of African dance which has gained a local following.

The festival will be running all day and will feature workshops on things such as drumming, yoga, circus, Aboriginal, Latin and African dance, cultural dress up photoshoots and global cuisine.

A large creative space will also feature, where locals can work on creating props for the community parade and a cross-cultural dance-off which will cap off the day.

The festival will take place at the Botanic Garden at 10am on March 26, with a gold coin donation entry.

Topics:  coffs harbour city council culture diversity glenn skuthorpe harmony day harmony festival roshani

Coffs Coast has the X Factor

Coffs Coast has the X Factor

