Coffs Coast Gymnastics excel at Country Titles

Girls from the Coffs Coast Gymnastics Club have tasted great success recently. Brendan Ray

Coffs Coast Gymnastics Club have returned from NSW Country Women's Artistic Gymnastics titles with their best ever performance.

The club finished fourth overall in the women's competition, up against much larger clubs from Newcastle, Wollongong, Central Coast and Tamworth. Competing in Levels 3 to 7, 36 girls made the trip to Newcastle.

In Level 3, Enya Baldwin, Caroline Mostert, Josie Straw and Lara Watson achieved Gold for their all-round performance, as did Gemma Ray in Level 4.

The Level 5 team finished fourth, with Alisha Little fifth and Lexi Weiley sixth in their respective divisions.

Alisha also finished first on vault and floor and second on bars, while Lexi achieved first on bars and third on beam.

Chloe Hessenberger also excelled on vault and bars, placing second on both. The Level 6 girls dominated their competition, with the two teams finishing first and third overall.

Tabitha Follett and Milly Arragon both finished first in their individual divisions.