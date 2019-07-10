Menu
THE GIRLS: These seven North Coast Football players will represent Northern NSW next week at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour.
Sport

Coffs Coast girls ready to mix it with the best

Sam Flanagan
by
10th Jul 2019 7:11 AM
FOOTBALL: Seven Coffs Coast footballers have been selected to represent Northern NSW Football in Australia's Westfield National Youth Championships next week.

More than 330 of the nation's best young female footballers aged under-14 and under-15 will converge on the Coffs C.ex International Stadium from Monday to Friday.

North Coast Footballers Tahliya Sambrook (Korara), Alice Webster (Karangi), Lilli Hallawell (Emerald Beach), Ella Bhatti (Woolgoolga), Emily Knott (Woolgoolga), Aheisha McPhillips (Corindi Beach) and Olissa Onley (Sapphire Beach) will take the field in the two Northern NSW sides.

The Championships will host 21 teams from around Australia representing their state.

2019 is the final year of the Championships being held in Coffs Harbour under the existing bid agreement, so football fans should make the most of seeing the talented youngsters in our own backyard.

NNSWF head of football development Peter Haynes said Coffs Harbour has had the pleasure of hosting the tournament for 14 years and highlighted the talented pathways the championships continue to create for players.

"There will be a number of technical directors and Football Federation Australia representatives at the tournament identifying players for future national squads,” Haynes said.

"These opportunities highlight how invaluable the championships are in providing young female players with the chance for identification for future Australian team camps.”

