WRC kennards hire rally Australia, Service park , the night before shakedown.. 13 NOV 2018
WRC kennards hire rally Australia, Service park , the night before shakedown.. 13 NOV 2018 Trevor Veale
Scenes from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

15th Nov 2018 9:30 AM
PREPARATIONS for the FIA World Rally Championship finale at Kennards Hire Rally Australia have hit full speed with the shakedown staged today allowing crews to test their vehicles on stage.

On the Jetty Foreshores, construction workers have put finishing touches to the Destination NSW Super Special Stage, which will run on Friday and Saturday evenings in its unique setting between the harbor and Gallows ocean beach in the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores precinct.

While Kennards Hire Rally Australia will today be launched with the ceremonial start and rally show this afternoon.

 

Rally Australia event clerk of the course Wayne Kenny said the 1.27km section of Jordan Esplanade had been transformed from a quiet beach access road into a high-speed challenge for the fastest rally drivers and cars in the world and an exciting vantage point for spectators.

At the Pedders Rally Central Service Park in C.ex Coffs International Stadium, mechanics for top WRC teams Toyota, M-Sport Ford, Hyundai and Citroën, plus Australian Championship front-runner Neal Bates Motorsport prepared their cars, ahead of this morning's shakedown-test session. Entry to Rally Central is free.

 

Crews have undertaken reconnaissance of the entire 318km rally route, compiling "pace" notes that will guide the speed at which drivers tackle the many corners, crests and obstacles.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia kicks off with a free Rally Show and Ceremonial Start on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores from 4pm on Thursday.

Drivers will sign autographs and meet fans before being flagged across a start ramp. Competition will begin on the first of 24 special stages, Orara East, at 8.03am on Friday.

Spectator tickets are available here.

