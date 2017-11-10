Coffs Coast gears up for Rally Australia

FENCED OFF: Work began on the Gallows Beach carpark last weekend.

FINAL touches are being made as the town prepares for the Kennards Hire Rally event to hit the Coffs Coast.

Construction of the Super Special Stage started on Monday, October 16 with the construction of the berm in the boat ramp carpark.

Work has since progressed with the removal of large rocks from around the car park area, installation of the sand hill on Gallows Beach carpark and construction of the pedestrian bridge which commenced this week.

There will be foot access through the area until the first competition on Friday, November 17.

Road closures and changed traffic conditions will be in place from the Bowraville area through to Woolgoolga over the four days of the event.

On Monday, water barriers and on road concrete barriers will commence installation and on Tuesday, there will be a total road closure for vehicle traffic on Jordan Esplanade at the Camperdown Street intersection until Tuesday, November 14.

This is needed to complete the installation of concrete road barriers.

There will also be no access to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp during this time.

Thursday, November 16 - Coffs Harbour

Road closures and changed traffic conditions in areas surrounding Coffs Harbour for the World Rally Championship Rally Show.

Road closures:

2pm and 8.30pm in Coffs Harbour on Harbour Dr between Pacific Highway and Gordon St.

12.30pm to 8.30pm special clearways will be in place on Harbour Dr.

Friday, November 17 - Bucca, Glenreagh and Upper Corindi

Road closures:

5am to 4.30pm at Bucca including Settles Rd and Pilbara Rd.

5.30am to 5pm at Bucca including Chalker Rd, StoreRd, Eastbank Forest Rd, McNamara's Rd, McRae's Rd and various forest roads within the Orara State Forest.

6.30am to 6pm at Glenreagh and Upper Orara, including Sherwood Creek Rd, Athol Glen Rd, Plum Pudding Rd, Ti Tree Rd, Bark Hut Creek Rd and various forest roads within the Conglomerate State Forest.

Expect heavier than usual traffic along Orara Way between Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh and Bucca Road between the Pacific Highway and Orara Way.

Saturday, November 18 - Bowraville, Talarm, Argents Hill and Newee Creek

Road closures:

4.30am to 6.30pm at Talarm including Congarinni Rd, Welshs Creek Rd, Williams Hill Rd and Rhones Creek Rd. At Argents Hill, roads include Graces Rd, Hanging Rock Rd, Lower Buckrabendinni Rd, Simpsons Ridge Rd, Dyers Loop Rd, North Arm Rd and South Arm Rd.

6am to 7.30pm at Urunga including MartellsRd, Williams Rd, Fullers Rd, Buckmans Rd, Range Rd, Ainsworths Rd and various forest roads within the Newry State Forest.

7am to 5pm at Bowraville including CookSt, between AlbertaSt and Belmore St.

Expect heavier than usual traffic on Talarm Rd, Wilson Road, Wirrimbi Road, Rodeo Drive, North Arm Road and the Pacific Highway through Nambucca Heads and Macksville.

Sunday, November 19 - Central Bucca, Lower Bucca, Sapphire Beach and Coffs Harbour

Road closures:

4am to 4pm at SettlesRd, Polyasma ForestRd, Pilbara ForestRd, Gaudrons Rd and Maccues Rd.

4.30am to 12pm at Central Bucca including McNamara's Forest Rd, Gates Ridge Rd, Apseys Rd, Cottage Rd, Kings CreekRd, Finberg Rd, Kookaburra Rd, Plonk Rd, Store Rd and Mt Coramba Forest Rd, Taylors Creek Rd, Shelter Rd and various forest roads in the Orara East State Forest.

5.30am to 4pm at Lower Bucca including Sherwood Forest Rd, and various forest roads within the Wedding Bells State Forest.

12pm to 12am at Harbour Dr between the Pacific Highway and Gordon St.

Special event clearways will also be in place on Harbour Drive between 11.30am and 6pm.