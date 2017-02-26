Coffs Coast farmers encouraged to have say on rural crimes

FARMERS are invited to have their say on local rural crime issues at a special forum in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

The forum, hosted by the Rural Crime Advisory Group, features senior and local police representatives and representatives from the Department of Primary Industries, Fisheries and the Game Licensing Unit.

NSW Farmers is represented on the advisory panel and it's encouraging all local farmers along to the forum to have a voice on rural crime issues in the Coffs Coast region.

NSW Farmers RCAG representative and Braidwood farmer Garry Grant said farmers were seeking strengthened provisions to combat illegal hunting, stock theft and trespass.

"High prices have seen livestock theft become more common across the state, and there has been a spike in illegal hunting incidents.

"These are often associated with vandalism or the theft of machinery and fuel," Mr Grant said.

"This sort of crime isn't glamorous and won't make the city papers, but it has an economic impact on farm businesses. Beyond the hip pocket, it goes to the sanctity of the home and the security of families.

"NSW Farmers members have called for an increased police presence on country roads and an improved ability for police to attend out-of-hours calls in rural areas.

"We are also calling for the introduction of a mandatory minimum fine for trespass of $5500, and the ability for police to confiscate animals and equipment associated with trespass."

In response to significant public unrest regarding rural crime, the NSW Government commissioned a review to investigate trespass, stock theft and illegal hunting.

Results of this review will be discussed at the forum, which is being held at the Novotel Conference Centre on Monday from 7pm.