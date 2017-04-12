Coffs Coast family business sparks expansion

FAMILY-RUN: Trevor, Matthew and Bradley Gosling outside the new Gosling Electrical premises.

OLD fashioned business sense helped Coffs Harbour company Gosling Electrical expand dramatically from its humble beginnings.

The family business started up in 1975 by Trevor Gosling as a small operation and has since grown to employ 25 staff members and move into a new premises.

In the late 1990s, Trevor's sons Matthew and Bradley joined the business.

With Trevor still working on the floor, Matthew worked his way up to being director of the company which he helped build on the core values passed on from his father.

Still to this day, Trevor reminds his sons to be mindful of their appearance.

"Out at people's homes, shirts are tucked in. I'm old school mate,” he said.

Matthew continued to build Gosling Electrical up on the mentality of putting the customers first to keep face, particularly in a small location such as Coffs Harbour.

He also sought to employ apprentices from all walks of life, including a former golf pro, so long as they were passionate about the industry.

Matthew said a majority of Gosling Electrical work was subcontracts through the likes of Roads and Maritime Services and Essential Energy.

From its start as a small family business, it has now grown to be able to cope with large infrastructure projects from Taree to the border, and Moree in the west.