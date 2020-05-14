Coffs Coast families captured in ‘Front Porch Project’

More than 50 Coffs Coast families have taken part in the 'Front Porch Project'.

'FAMILY time' has never had more relevancy than it has over the last few weeks of Covid-19 isolation.

And it's this silver lining photographer Kirsty Fikkers has set out to capture with her local version of 'The Front Porch Project.'

"It's sort of like recording a bizarre time in our history, while spreading a bit of love" Ms Fikkers said.

The photographic project, which has had success both domestically and internationally, aims to document how families have been getting through one of the world's worst health crises.

With extra time on her hands due to the slow down of her small photography business, Ms Fikkers decided to undertake the project on the Coffs Coast.

The young mum, who has been in the photography business for nearly ten years, admitted it has been a chance for her to maintain her sanity during a time where she wasn't getting work.

Over the last two months she has already photographed 52 isolating families outside their homes.

"The project had just grew and grew in America, and then a couple of photographers I follow on social media in Australia started doing it. I thought, why not do it here in Coffs?

"I put the word out on social media, and it just snowballed from there."

Local photographer Kirsty Fikkers is behind the Coffs Coast Front Porch Project. Photo: Katherine Wilson

To maintain social distancing requirements, Ms Fikkers has been doing five-minute photo shoots outside the homes using a long lens.

"Each family I've photographed had been so excited, particularly in April when restrictions were tighter.

"It was the highlight of their day, mums were given a reason to get dressed up. It's been lovely to see so many smiling faces.

"The thing I noticed is how lucky we are in Coffs. Many families were positive that we would come out of the other side. They were all getting along so well and just enjoying their time together."

With restrictions now easing, Ms Fikkers said she's considering an end date for the project and has been toying with the idea of an exhibition in the future.

But in the meantime Ms Fikkers said she has several more families to photograph and still has enquiries coming through.

To view the project visit www.facebook.com/kirstyfikkersphotography or visit the website www.kirtyfikkers.com