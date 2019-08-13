Coffs Coast events

NICKS the sounds of STEVIE

What: The band with undeniable talent and a wealth of ability presents a wide range of well-played and performed Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac songs sung by the incredible voice from Lisa West.

Where: The Greenhouse Tavern.

When: Friday, August 16.

Shannon Noll - The Singles tour

What: This special celebration will have Shannon performing some songs he has not done for years and ear marking them with anecdotes and stories to match. This is show you don't want to miss.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, August 18.

Saltwater Freshwater arts

What: A celebration of Aboriginal arts and culture from the Mid North Coast. The exhibition includes the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal art award and a display of contemporary cultural objects.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Now until Saturday, September 14.

Madelyn at Element Bar

What: Madelyn is a modern folk two piece from the Mid North Coast of Australia. Having played over 450 shows in two years, Madelyn incorporates both old/modern tracks to create their own acoustic renditions.

Where: Element Bar.

When: Sunday, August 18.

Tradies and ladies charity night

What: Come along for the Pink Silks Tradies and Ladies charity night. There will be an auction with plenty of great prizes, raffles, lucky door prizes and more. The Funk Thieves will play from 7.30pm followed by DJ Danger Waves. Tickets are $40 which includes four drinks, finger food and entertainment. Don't miss what will be a great night raising money for a great cause.

Where: The Hoey MOEY.

When: Saturday, August 24 from 6.30pm.

Coffs Harbour Minature Railway

What: CHMR is back for more train fun with their monthly public running day. If you want to help with this public running event so friends and family can keep enjoying rides on the train, come have a look and consider becoming a member and join the fun.

Where: On the corner of William Street and Caltowie Place, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, August 25 from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen Community Market

What: This market showcases more than 260 diverse and colourful stalls, from local artisans, creators, producers, growers and recyclers, alternative therapies, massage and scrumptious food. Live music plays all day with spontaneous performances and buskers throughout the park. Kids will love the jumping castle, pony rides, swings, face-painting and bargain hunting.

All profits made by Bellingen Markets goes back into the community

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Na tional Marine Science Centre open day

What: Do you love the ocean? If so, come and check out the fantastic teaching and research facility at Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre.

The Centre and Solitary Islands Aquarium will be open on Saturday with free entry. There will be a range of presentations, activities and tours throughout the day.

Where: National Marine Science Centre, Charlesworth Bay.

W hen: Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Visit scu.edu.au/nmsc

Ocean Havest

What: Ocean Harvest is a celebration of the amazing seafood industry we have right here on the Coffs Coast and what better place to host the event than right on the marina at the Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op.

The festival marks the beginning of the winter prawn season and there will be a showcase of abundant fresh seafood.

There will be informative talks, demonstrations, prawn peeling competitions, kids' entertainment, live music and an array of food vendors to take care of your hungry appetites and a tasty craft beer and wine bar. For the non-seafood lovers, there will be other food options available. Entry is free.

Where: Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative.

When: Saturday from 11am-7pm.