Coffs Coast events

Scouts mega-fete and garage sale

What: Come along for a day of family fun, second-hand clothes, books, gifts, toys, plants, a barbecue, cakes, ice cups, popcorn, face painting and scout demonstrations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Scout Hall, Harbour Dr.

When: Today from 10am to 2pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Experience a complementary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, language learning, cultural dancing, bush-tucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking, and artwork.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Today from 10am-1.30pm.

Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale

What: The tiny township with a big heart is hoping to repeat the success of last year's fantastic event. The town of Glenreagh is coming together to hold individual garage sales on the same day. This year, the event will be raising money for the Glenreagh preschool and farmers with a selection of pre-loved items for sale.

Where: Glenreagh.

When: Today from 6am.

For more information, visit Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale on Facebook.

Egg drop for the kiddies

What: The egg drop project is a fun way to incorporate critical thinking and problem solving into a fun science activity for children and is open to a variety of ages. There will be prizes for first place and spot prizes. All equipment will be provided.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Today from 5.30pm.

Classic Cars at C.ex

What: This year will feature more than 75 unique cars attracting locals and visiting motoring enthusiasts.

The C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club runs activities throughout the year, including car runs, display days, workshops and social functions.

They currently have more than 100 members and promote, foster and encourage the understanding, restoration and use of sports touring and classic cars.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tomorrow.

Chad Morgan

What: Chad Morgan is the last of the country music legends. The one-of-kind entertainer can captivate an audience with a story, a joke or just a facial expression. He is renowned for some of the most original and funny songs yet Chad's moving performance of his song Bill and Eva makes time stand still. A living legend of Australia's entertainment industry, he is a true gentleman of Australian country music.

Where: C.ex Urunga.

When: Saturday, November 10 from 7.30pm.

See bar staff for tickets.

Chad Morgan will be performing a free show at the GDSC on Sunday. Renee Albrecht

The Italian Tenors

What: Direct from Italy, the Italian Tenors are three of Europe's most successful operatic singers who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon.

Their encore Australian tour promises all the Italian charm and vocal power of their recently sold-out European tour. Together with their live band, the evening promises to be an incredible musical montage of vocal passion and entertainment excellence.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 14 from 7.30pm.

The Italian Tenors. Gianfranco Roselli

Urzila Carlson

What: Multi award-winning South African/New Zealand comedian and one of our favourite ring-ins, Urzila Carlson brings her new show Studies Have Shown to C.ex Coffs.

In her show, Carlson wrestles with the phrase "studies have shown”.

Every time you hear it you know you're about to learn something ridiculous.

Don't miss one of the quickest wits in the biz in 2018.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, November 15 from 8pm.

Cost: $49.