Domestic violence services have been inundated as COVID-19 increases stress and anxiety in the home.
Coffs Coast domestic violence services offered a lifeline

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
AS PRESSURE and stress grows more present in the household during COVID-19, Federal Government has offering the Coffs Coast community a lifeline.

Domestic and family violence services experiencing increased demand in the area as a result of COVID-19 can now apply for a share of $9 million in Federal Government funding.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the COVID-19 Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Grant program aimed to ensure more victim-survivors can access services at this crucial time.

“Many domestic violence services have moved quickly to innovate and adapt their supports during the pandemic – when women and children may have struggled to access help,” Mr Singh said.

“A safe home is something many of us take for granted, but for those suffering abuse, home can be a place of terror. That’s where our hardworking police and support services come in.”

Singh thanked those working in the face of these great issues and appreciated all they do for the brave victims of violence and assault.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all frontline services and their workers across the Coffs Coast for their unwavering dedication in supporting vulnerable victim-survivors,” he said.

“I strongly encourage organisations to apply for this funding. It might be used to launch a new program or expand or adapt an existing one to ensure those suffering domestic or family violence can get the help they need.”

The program offers one-off grants of between $20,000 and $150,000 to eligible services.

The announcement follows the $21 million investment in frontline domestic violence support services delivered by the Federal and NSW Governments in May.

Grant applications will close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 23.

To apply, complete the online application form via the SmartyGrants portal at women.nsw.gov.au/commissioning/DFVCovid19Funding.

For confidential advice, support and referrals related to domestic and family violence, contact: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), the NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63) or Men’s Referral Service (1300 766 491).

