Coffs Coast cycle challenge roll-up ramps up

GEARING UP: The Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge return to the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores on Sunday, October 28 in a new date for the ninth annual ride. Enter online today. Contributed

A MONTH out from the start of the C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge and the training rides are being ridden all over New South Wales.

Organisers are confident of reaching a recorded field in the annual cycling event, which this year enjoys a spring launch.

"We are hoping that the change of date and location, plus the addition of the 165km ride might see us reach our target of 1,000 riders,” ride chairman Graham Lockett said.

Held on Sunday, October 28 the cycle challenge will again start and finish at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

"Moving the event back to the Jetty will provide riders with a spectacular start/finish location, and with five different ride distances, there is something for every age and ability,” Lockett said.

"As well as the rides for elite and competitive cyclists there are special categories for families, for riders with electric bikes and for riders with a disability.

"There is also a cash prize for the school with the most entries per student population.

The cycle challenge will include 165km, 100km, 60km, 30km and 10km distance rides.

The 10km ride will be a loop from the Jetty, along Jordan Esplanade and out along the break wall.

"This would have to one of the most picturesque rides in the local area, and will be a perfect ride for families,” Lockett said.

"Riders will complete the loop twice to reach their 10km, and with the road closed to traffic, young riders and families can cycle the route in complete safety" said Lockett.

The 165km, 100km, 60km and 30km rides will all follow the same route, with cyclists turning around at various distances along the route.

Riders will leave the Jetty via Jordan Esplanade, onto Harbour Dr before turning left onto Hogbin Dr, then left onto Sawtell Rd and through Sawtell then onto Lyons Road.

The 30km riders will turn around at the Lyons Rd roundabout.

Other riders will continue onto Pine Creek Way at Bonville then through to Raleigh.

The 60km riders will turn around at the intersection of Keevers Dr and North Bank Rd.

Other riders will continue through to Waterfall Way, onto Bellingen then through beautiful country south of Bellingen before meeting Giinagay Way, where the 100km riders will return to Coffs and the 165km riders will head south to Macksville before returning home to the Jetty.

This is the ninth year of the Cycle Challenge, established by Coffs City Rotary Club as a fundraising event.

More than 200 volunteers will assist on the day, and all profits from the event go back to local and Rotary charities and organisations.

"Coffs City Rotary is proud that our event has continued to serve the local community and at the same time bring visitors into Coffs Harbour,” Lockett said.

"We encourage all riders who might be considering joining us this year to dust off their bike, get some training under their belt and enjoy a great cycling event.”

Enter today www.cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com