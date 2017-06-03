Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge is back and ready to roll

The 100k's ride at the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge held at the jetty. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

TWO major Coffs businesses have teamed up to get the Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge back on the road.

Three weeks after it was announced the cycle challenge would be cancelled this year, Coffs Harbour McDonald's franchisee David Munro and C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty paired up as the event's major sponsor.

As a keen cyclist himself, Mr Munro said he thought the Cycle Challenge "was a very important thing to keep going” to help bring people to the Coffs Coast.

"Tourism is one of our biggest industries,” Mr Munro said.

On top of contributing to the tourism industry, Mr Munro said the Cycle Challenge played a pivotal role in helping out charities and getting families active.

"I think it's a very commendable thing,” he said.

"It has people getting outside and active.”

BACK AGAIN: Geoff Pollock, Stan Paull, Matt O'Donnell, Sarah Pryor, John Rafferty, David Munro and Judy Smith meet to get the Coffs Cycle Challenge back up and running after NAB pulled out as the major sponsor earlier this year. Keagan Elder

Mr Rafferty said the Cycle Challenge had grown to be a major event for the Coffs Coast and would continue to do so.

"We think we can grown to 2500 (riders),” he said.

Last year's Cycle Challenge drew in close to 1000 participants, riding in the 110km main event or the shorter 60km, 40km, 20km, 10km and hill climb rides.

Mr Rafferty said it was important to keep the event going otherwise it would be hard to get going again in the future.

Both Mr Rafferty and Mr Munro said they would look to continue supporting the event for years to come.

Organisers announced this year's Cycle Challenge would be cancelled after previous major sponsor National Australia Bank pulled out.

NAB stated in May it wanted to become a secondary sponsor.

The Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge is one of Coffs Harbour City Rotary's biggest fundraisers alongside its Bonville Golf Charity Day and Wine, Beer and Food Enjoyment Day.

The Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on Sunday, August 6.

Funds raised by the Cycle Challenge are spread through Rotary charities.