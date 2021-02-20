Coffs Coast cops more rain as Bellinger goes into flood

More than a week of consistent wet weather has left the land saturated, prompting the BOM to issue a number of flood watch alerts. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Bellinger River hit the minor flood level last night as consistent days of wet weather begins to bite.

Another flood warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology today as minor flooding is expected to continue throughout the morning along the Bellinger River at Thora.

Last night the gauge at Thora hit the magic mark of 3.0m at 9.48pm and was at 3.03m at 6.20am this morning.

Yesterday the BOM issued a Flood Watch alert for both the Bellinger and Orara Rivers.

The Orara River at Glenreagh fell more than a metre short of the minor flood level after last night’s warnings that the continued rainfall could mean it too went into flood.

More rain is predicted, with the added chance of a “possibly heavy” thunderstorm according to the BOM.

FRIDAY’S RAINFALL TOTALS

Dorrigo (old Coramba Rd) – 91.4mm

Glenreagh (Coramba St) – 33.4mm

Nana Glen (Cowling Close) – 53mm

Kalang (Spicketts Ck) – 56.8mm

Coffs Harbour Airport – 26.4mm

Lowanna – 47mm