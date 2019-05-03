Coffs Coast celebration for the kids with a Japanese twist

Twins Luke and Mira Sakaki from St Augustines School whose parents Natsuko and Lee Nguyen run Sakura Harbour Japanese Restaurant in theme for tomorrow's Japanese Children's Festival.

KIMONOS, koi carp kites and a big konnichiwa to Coffs Harbour's Japanese links will be celebrated in the city's Japanese Gardens on Sunday from 10am.

Run annually by the Koi, Bonsai and the Australia-Japan societies of Coffs Harbour, it is a fun filled day for all the family with Taiko drummers, magicians, samurai warriors, water melon smashing, origami and Japanese food.

Twins Luke and Mira Sakaki, 6, (pictured), whose parents Natsuko and Lee Nguyen run Sakura Harbour Japanese Restaurant on the Jetty Strip, can't wait for all the fun.