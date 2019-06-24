Coffs Coast celebrates local leading businesses

MORE than 330 local business owners and their teams came together to celebrate their successes at the 17th Annual Sunny's Business Awards over the weekend.

Held by the Chamber of Commerce with the support of major sponsor Holiday Coast Credit Union, winners from across 24 categories were chosen by nine independent leading business judges.

The winners will now advance to the Regional NSW Business Awards.

The 2019 Business of the Year was taken out by Affirmations Publishing House, who have been in operation for 30 years on the Coffs Coast.

Owners Dan and Suzi Maher run Affirmations Publishing House from Bellingen, with their greeting cards, books, stationery and gift ranges now sold in over 30,000 stores globally.

Multiple Category wins also went to Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga, Coffs Coast Surf Tours and The Laser Lounge.

"The Sunny's aim to encourage and celebrate creativity, professionalism and innovation in business," Chamber Presidents Martin Wells said.

"The awards are a great platform to showcase one's business to the wider business community and this year we are so excited to see many new businesses enter the Sunny's that haven't previously.

"There has never been a better time to implement positive outcomes, work together harmoniously, and achieve the best opportunities for the Coffs Coast than right now."

Mr Wells thanked the awards' sponsors and the attendance of newly elected Federal and State Members Pat Conaghan and Gurmesh Singh, along with Mayor Denise Kmight and several councillors.

WINNERS

Business of the Year - Affirmations Publishing House

Special Judges Awards Winners - Studio M Medi Spa

Professional Services Award Joint Winners - Coastal Media and 6 degrees co

Marketing & Advertising Award Winner - The Laser Lounge

Local Producer Award Winner - Oz Group Co-op Limited

Accommodation, Hotels, Clubs & Bars Award Winner - Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga

Retail Award Winner - The Laser Lounge

Tourism & Attractions Award Winner - Coffs Coast Surf Tours

Professional Development & Training Award Winner - Fresh Dental Care

Excellence in Business Practices Winner - Mr Plummer

Excellence in Workplace Inclusion Winner - Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga

Outstanding Employer of Choice Winner - Resource Design & Management Pty Ltd

Excellence in Business Winner - DFM Financial Group

Excellence in Small Business Winner - Sportspower Super Warehouse

Excellence in Micro Business Winner - Coffs Coast Surf Tours

Startup Superstar Winner - Cath Fowler Marketing

Excellence in Sustainability Winner - Affirmations Publishing House

Excellence in Innovation Winner - Key Employment

Excellence in Social Enterprise Winner - The Australian Centre for Eating Disorders

Outstanding Business Leader Winner - Anna McAffee

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Winner - Jemma Frame

Outstanding Young Employee Winner - Letisha Johnston