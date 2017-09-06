23°
Coffs Coast blueberries the buy of the week

Woolworths catalogue featuring local Blueberry farmer Harry Sohi.
FRESHLY picked Coffs Coast-grown blueberries selling for $2.50 a punnet have earned a special mention in Woolworths catalogues around the country today.

Heading north to purchase some of the freshly harvested Coffs Coast crop, the Woolies team have focussed on the produce of local Boambee blueberry farmer Harry Sohi.

In the supermarket chain's latest Fresh Market Update Woolworths Produce Manager Paul Turner and Woolworths Food Academy member Isabella Gatta feature with Mr Sohi.

"We're hitting the road around Australia to get you all the freshest fruit and veg news from our farmers and suppliers," Woolworths said.

 

The Woolworths weekly catalogue.
"This week we headed to North Boambee on the New South Wales Mid North Coast, where it's the peak of the blueberry season to get all the latest news.

"Cooler weather means crops have come in slightly later, it's a bumper crop over 50% more than last year. Our blueberries are bigger and juicer than ever before."

Woolworths is selling Coffs Coast-grown blueberries for $2.50 a punnet or $20 a kilo around the country.

 

Woolies can't get enough of Coffs Coast blueberries.
Coffs Coast Advocate
