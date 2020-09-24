Coffs Coast beckons as Surfer Groms Comp Series arrives

Event three of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series pres. by Pic's Peanut Butter will call Coffs Harbour home this weekend.

THE best junior surfers from Forster to Tweed will congregate in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series.

Elite junior male and female surfers will compete across four different age divisions, from under-8s right through to the under-14s with close to 70 competitors expected to hit the surf.

Surfing NSW media manager Ethan Smith said Surfing NSW has had to find a way to host regional series amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the current NSW Health recommendations in relation to community sport, Surfing NSW has implemented regional boundaries for Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps for each respective event location,” Smith said.

“The Coffs Harbour region spans from Forster in the south to Tweed Heads in the north.

Surfing NSW requires all competitors to complete a survey on your health status and where they have been 14-days prior to competition.”

Sawtell’s Rosie Smart and Angourie’s Harley Walters will be strong competitors after winning a recent event in Coffs Harbour.

Smith said the 10-leg series is a crucial part of young shredders’ development.

“Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters for surfers from under-8 to under-14 and will be held in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia over summer,” he said.

“As an added bonus, the respective winners of the under-14 boys’ and girls’ divisions from each event will receive an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid, three-day Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps National Final Surf Camp.

“This will include a one-day coaching clinic and two days of competition and heat analysis coaching at the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre.”

Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps presented. by Pic’s Peanut Butter 2020 Series Schedule:

Event 1- Kiama, NSW – September 5 – 6, 2020

Event 2 – Northern Beaches, NSW – September 12 – 13, 2020

Event 3 – Coffs Harbour, NSW – September 26 – 27, 2020

Event 4 – Cronulla, NSW – October 17 – 18, 2020

Event 5 – Torquay, VIC – October 24 – 25, 2020

Event 6 – Clifton Beach, TAS – October 31, 2020

Event 7 – Trigg, WA – November 7 – 8, 2020

Event 8 – Fleurieu Peninsula, SA – November 14, 2020

Event 9 – Gold Coast, QLD – November 21 – 22, 2020

Event 10 – Sunshine Coast, QLD – December 12 – 13, 2020

National Final – Surfing Australia HPC, Casuarina QLD – December 18 – 20, 2020 – Entry by qualification.