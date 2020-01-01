Menu
Two Coffs Coast beaches have been closed following reports a shark had bitten a man's surfboard.
News

Coffs Coast beaches closed following shark attack

Jasmine Minhas
1st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
COFFS Harbour Lifeguards are urging people to avoid swimming and surfing at two Coffs Coast beaches today following reports a surfer had his board bitten by a shark.

According to witnesses the man, who was not injured, had visible bite marks on his surf board and was advising people not to enter the water at Gallows Beach around 7am this morning.

Dorsal Shark Reports Australia has since reported the shark bumped and bit the board from below while the male surfer was sitting on his board near the rock face at Gallows Beach.

Lifeguards have since erected signs and closed both Gallows Beach and Boambee Beach.

The species of the shark is unknown.

All other Coffs Coast beaches remain open today.

