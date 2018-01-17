Coffs Coast beach closed due to dangerous surf conditions

BEACH CLOSED: Red Rock Beach was closed today by lifeguards due to hazardous surf conditions.

RED Rock Beach is closed due to dangerous surf conditions.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards have urged beach-goers to stay out of the water.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW for today and tomorrow.

It warned coastal activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming could be hazardous.

Affected areas include the Coffs Coast, Byron Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

The next warning will be issued at 5pm.