Menu
Login
News

Coffs Coast beach closed due to dangerous surf conditions

BEACH CLOSED: Red Rock Beach was closed today by lifeguards due to hazardous surf conditions.
BEACH CLOSED: Red Rock Beach was closed today by lifeguards due to hazardous surf conditions. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Keagan Elder
by

RED Rock Beach is closed due to dangerous surf conditions.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards have urged beach-goers to stay out of the water.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW for today and tomorrow.

It warned coastal activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming could be hazardous.

Affected areas include the Coffs Coast, Byron Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

The next warning will be issued at 5pm.

Related Items

Topics:  beach closure coffs coast beaches hazardous surf warning red rock

Coffs Coast Advocate
Eagles will soar in the botanic garden

Eagles will soar in the botanic garden

AN epic musical salute to America's country rock legends The Eagles is headed to Coffs Harbour.

Looking for a luxury tree-change?

Step inside McGrath Estate Agents' Property Pick of the Week

Hartsuyker slams 'crackpots' wanting to change Aus Day date

KEEP THE DATE: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker doesn't believe the Australia Day date should be changed.

Cowper MP slams those hoping to change the date of Australia Day

Local property market is in positive territory

Property prices are on the rise

Gains continue in housing market

Local Partners