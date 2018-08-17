Coffs Coast ARC rally champ is back in NZ

ACROSS DITCH: Nathan Quinn will be raising dust in the Shaky Isles this weekend.

Trevor Veale

RALLY ace Nathan Quinn is back in New Zealand this weekend contesting round four of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.

In a striking similarity to the 2017 ARC battle, Quinn and co-driver Dave Calder sit fourth on points in the national series on points but corrected to third after every competitor drops their worst round.

WRC driver Hayden Paddon and former NZ champ Ben Hunt currently lead.

Nathan and Dave need a good penultimate round and aim to overhaul Hunt to effectively sit behind Paddon.

"Nobody is going to beat Hayden and Ben is a star act as well,” the Coffs Coast driver said.

"I guess anything is possible mathematically as the final round is compulsory but Hayden is in top form in a comfortable car on roads he knows.

"The best we can hope for is runner-up to him which is our reason for being.

"Overhauling Ben won't be easy either and we will need some luck to go our way.”

The ARC champ will be driving an AP4 Proto class Peugeot 208, his fourth different car in as many new events.

"It's been an interesting venture to NZ.

"In the first round we drove an FIA WRC2 Fiesta.

"Then we drove Richie Dalton's Proto Fiesta and then an Evolution 8 Lancer.

"Now we will drive this Peugeot thanks to great support from the owner Patrick O'Malley.

"The Kiwis have been really supportive.

"If Patrick hadn't have come along with a package we wouldn't be going.”