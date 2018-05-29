Menu
CONFERENCE: The Cardow Coffs and Woolgoolga team with Tom Panos.
Property

Coffs Coast agents learn from the best

Melissa Martin
29th May 2018 3:00 PM

COFFS Coast real estate agents flocked to the Australian Real Estate Conference on the Gold Coast at the weekend.

The locals were among the 4000 people who attended the event, which featured 32 speakers including motivational coaches and industry shapers, visionaries and experts.

There were plenty of aspirational stories, including Chris Hassall, a director of real estate agency Buxton Bentleigh, who told the conference how he went from a part-time receptionist to earning $8 million in four years.

"I was working seven days a week. Even I questioned is this all worth it,” Mr Hassall said of the long hours he'd put in at the start.

But, he said, his mentor helped instil in him a strong belief that his career was going to be something special.

"'If it's going to take nine hours to cut down a tree, spend eight hours sharpening the axe' is the saying,” he said.

Coffs Coast general manager Kath Tucker hosted local agents at the News Corp cocktail party where industry guru Tom Panos hosted a live broadcast of his Sunday Night Rant.

Coffs Coast Advocate

