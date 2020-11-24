Coffs Coast Advocate subscription offer: $1 a week for 12 weeks

WE’RE FOR YOU: Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson is committed to keeping readers completely informed on up to the minute news. A passionate advocate for the region and its people, Janine leads a small team of hard working journalists, writing and delivering the news of the Coffs Harbour region as it happens. The Coffs Coast Advocate has been doing this for more than 100 years.

WE’RE FOR YOU: Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson is committed to keeping readers completely informed on up to the minute news. A passionate advocate for the region and its people, Janine leads a small team of hard working journalists, writing and delivering the news of the Coffs Harbour region as it happens. The Coffs Coast Advocate has been doing this for more than 100 years.

IF you love to stay informed and you value local journalism, you’ll love our generous subscription offer, which allows you to keep up to date with the latest Coffs Harbour news at an incredibly low price.

Woman returns to Coffs searching for boyfriend who disappeared on the day he proposed more than 30 years ago

For a limited time only, new customers can subscribe to coffscoastadvocate.com.au with no lock-in contract for just $1 a week for the first 12 weeks.

Missing teen inquest in Coffs Harbour reveals burden on local police

As well as unlimited access to our online content, the deal also includes premium access to The Daily Telegraph.

That’s not all your digital subscription gives you.

Six versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

CLICK HERE: To see your horoscope

WHAT’S ON: 10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

DIGITAL EDITION OF THE PAPER

We know many newspaper readers love to see their news curated and laid out for them. So we’ve created a similar experience through our new digital edition.

Flick through a recent Coffs Coast Advocate digital edition here

The Digital Edition can be found each day via the menu at the top, near to your login profile, or under the network news container further down the home page.

The digital edition also allows you to zoom into an article and go article by article.

REVEALED: Change coming soon to Coramba Road crash zone

You can also access regular newspaper features like the TV guide, share market information, death and funeral notices, puzzles, horoscopes and local weather.

What about if you want to find past editions? You can also access an archive of back issues via the menu at the top right.

Jasmine Minhas

Journalist Jasmine Minhas grew up in Coffs Harbour and has returned home after studying journalism at University to pursue her passion for writing. She covers local court and also keeps readers up to date with ongoing issues including future plans for the Coffs Harbour Airport.

Journalist Tim Jarrett

Tim Jarrett has a passion for politics and is always on the lookout for those quirky stories that get the community talking. He is also our local sports expert.

NEWSLETTERS AND ALERTS

Each day, we send out newsletters and breaking news alerts on key local stories.

Our morning newsletter comes out about 6.30am and the afternoon one just after 4pm.

It’s a great idea to sign up to them so you don’t miss a thing.

PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at Coffs City Orchestra botanic garden bash

Coffs Coast Advocate journalists at this site are writing stories from morning till night so we will also send out news alerts on the bigger interest local stories.

More details emerge about dead body found in water Coffs marina

We will also alert you on the big network stories.

Now we’ll explain how to select your newsletter preferences.

Once you’re logged into the site, go to My Profile. Then go to Newsletters. You can tick the newsletters you want to receive.

If you find you are getting too many or might be away for a while, you can back and change your preferences.

Happy reading.