Coffs Co-op is Sydney's top seafood supplier

TITLE HOLDER: Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell the title as the best supplier in the Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards.

COFFS Harbour Fishermen's Co-op won the best supplier award at the Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards for the third consecutive time.

As the second largest supplier to the Sydney market and with stringent quality control measures, Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell said he was confident it would win the title again.

On top of the best supplier award, the Co-op also finished runner-up in the Best Seafood Award at Thursday's award ceremony.

Mr Mitchell said it was the first time the Co-op had entered that category and to finish just behind Commercial Fishermen's Co-op in Newcastle was an honour.

"We've got a good friendly rivalry with Newcastle,” Mr Mitchell said.

While Newcastle claimed the top business award, Mr Mitchell said the Coffs Harbour Co-op will be collaborating with its friendly rival during a trade trip to China towards the end of the year.

He said the two co-ops were working on seafood export deals with the country which has the highest population.