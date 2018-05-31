Coffs Co-op in online fish first

FRESH FIRST: Coffs Fish Co-op product will be sold in an online auction from right off the back deck.

COFFS Harbour Fishermen's Co-Operative will participate in Australia's first online fish auction on June 15.

Funded by the successful Farming Together program the auction will be overseen by technology firm FreshBids and cuts out several layers of handling to see fish going direct from boat to market.

The Coffs Co-op is launching the new model as a pilot with a wider roll-out among other fishing co-ops in late June.

Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell said the customer will also know exactly where, when, and how their fish was caught.

"What they see on the label will mean exactly what type of fish they are getting,” he said.

"It will be guaranteed Australian fish, caught by Australians, and it means far-fewer food miles.”

The award-winning co-op, established in the mid-1940's, is owned by 45 local fishers and has around 45 employees.

Last financial year the enterprise handled about 564 tonnes of fish and crustaceans.

About 70 per cent was sold through the Sydney Fish Market with the remainder sold locally through the co-op store or local retailers.

The new technology will give professional fishermen greater control of the supply chain and customers greater confidence in their food provenance.

"Fish is a perishable product that needs streamlined distribution and modern consumers expect the best of systems to ensure quality and freshness.

"We can reduce food miles and the distribution time between catch and consumption.

"This smart technology is being used globally and allows buyers to purchase directly which reduces haulage, on-selling, time-lag and associated costs such as refrigeration and fuel.”