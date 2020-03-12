Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

A local club is behind in their rent and has asked for assistance from Coffs Harbour City Council.

Tonight Coffs Harbour City Council will consider options to assist the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club with their oustanding debt.

Council has received a request from the Yacht Club asking for a partial write-off of previous rent charged for their lease at the Jetty Foreshores Precinct. The club currently has arrears of $20,939.82.

The recommendation before Councillors tonight is that:

Council agree to the request of the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club to repay $11,000 over the next 11 months at a rate of $1,000 per month and write-off the remainder of the arrears of $9,939.82.

Council acknowledges the club has experienced some tough trading conditions during the 2017 year with two major capital works programs in the vicinity of the club.

The first was the Crown Lands work on the Northern Break Wall, which was under construction for the whole of 2017 and the second was the Council upgrade of the Jetty Foreshores area from April until October 2017.

The club has also taken a number of steps to improve their financial situation including the March 2018 sale of poker machines in the club which helped reduce the Club's debts by $200,000.

The club has future expansion plans and a strategic plan has been prepared for the period up to 2040.

The club's lease is due to expire on June 30, 2022. While the club has been requesting a lease renewal, it has been put on pause pending a review of the Plan of Management for the Jetty Foreshore Reserve and the future of the whole Jetty Foreshore Precinct.