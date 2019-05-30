Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

What job opportunities are there on the Coffs Coast for under 25s and what industry could drive change to the unemployment rates. Leave a comment below.

UNEMPLOYMENT rates rose to 8.2% in Coffs Harbour and Grafton in April, seeing the Coffs Clarence rise to have the third highest jobless rate in regional Australia.

CommSec's analysis of ABS Labour Force data showed more than a quarter of 87 regions across the nation had an unemployment rate of 6.0 per cent or above during April - well above the 5.2 per cent national figure - while two thirds of regions had a jobs rate below their 10 -year average.

CommSec analysts said a widely tipped June cut to the cash rate would not be enough to improve the situation on its own, and urged governments to focus on infrastructure spending and population policies to boost jobs.

"Rate cuts can only do so much in stimulating the economy and getting the jobless rate down," CommSec's chief economists said in a note.

Unemployment rates across most of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra came in well under the national figure, but outback Queensland recorded a national high of 14 per cent.

The Sunshine State was also represented in the top six by Townsville, Moreton Bay North, Wide Bay, and Logan-Beaudesert.

The Coffs Clarence had the third highest jobless rate in regional Australia behind Moreton Bay in second and Outback Queensland which topped the list. Contributed

Darling Downs, Outback QLD and Moreton Bay were also among the worst performing jobs markets over the past 12 months.

Grafton-Coffs Harbour had the third highest unemployment rate in April at 8.2 per cent.

Of equal concern was the release of Australian Bureau of Statistics figures in March that showed the Coffs Clarence held a staggering 23.3% youth unemployment rate - the highest under 25s jobless rate in NSW.

Welfare agencies are concerned that these unemployment rates do not factor in the number of under employed casual workers.

CommSec said it was in the regions that the nation had to boost its jobs performance.

"The Reserve Bank governor said (in May) that we can do better on unemployment and shouldn't be satisfied with a jobless rate near 5.0 per cent," CommSec said in a press release.

Youth unemployment hotspots across Australia Brotherhood of St Laurence

HIGHEST REGIONAL JOBLESS RATES IN APRIL (per cent)

1. QLD - Outback Queensland - 14.0

2. QLD - Moreton Bay North - 9.4

3. NSW - Coffs Harbour-Grafton - 8.2

4. QLD - Logan-Beaudesert - 7.9

5. QLD - Townsville - 7.8

=6. QLD - Wide Bay - 7.4

=6 . SA - Adelaide North - 7.4

=8. WA - WA Outback - 7.1

=8. WA - Perth South East - 7.1

10. WA - Perth North East - 7.0

Youth unemployment rates across Australia. Brotherhood of St Laurence

LOWEST REGIONAL JOBLESS RATE IN APRIL (per cent)

1. NSW - Sydney Sutherland - 1.9

2. NSW - Sydney Northern beaches - 2.5

=3. NSW - Sydney Inner West - 2.8

=3. NSW - Far West and Orana - 2.8

5. NSW - Sydney City and Inner South - 2.9

6. NSW - Sydney Baulkham Hills and Hawkesbury 3.0

=7. NSW - North Sydney and Hornsby - 3.4

=7. VIC - Melbourne Inner South - 3.4

9. VIC - Melbourne South West and Warnambool - 3.5

10. VIC - Hume - 3.5

* CommSec analysis of ABS Labour Force data for April 2019