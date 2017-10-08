26°
Sport

Coffs claims hosting rights to interstate AFL carnival

THE AFL Masters National Carnival will return to NSW for the first time since 2008 when Coffs Harbour welcomes more than 800 AFL players next year for the eight day event.

The tournament has been running annually for over 30 years and is the largest mass participation event for AFL players aged 35 years and over.

It has been secured for the region by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the event would bring significant economic benefit to local accommodation providers, businesses and tourism attractions.

"The AFL Masters National Carnival will attract around 1200 players, officials and supporters to Coffs Harbour and contribute around $2.7 million to the local visitor economy," Mr Fraser said.

"The event will provide ample opportunity for visitors to enjoy everything our stunning region has to offer. From our beautiful coastline, nature reserves and adventure sports to some of regional NSW's finest restaurants and cafes, Coffs Harbour has something for everyone.

"Coffs Harbour is already host to some fantastic major events, including Rally Australia, the FFA National Youth Championships and two upcoming One Day Internationals as part of the Women's Ashes Series.

"The city recently received a 2017 International Festivals and Events Association World Festival and Event City Award and the addition of the AFL Masters National Carnival further strengthens the region's position as one of Australia's leading major events destinations."

The 2018 AFL Masters National Carnival includes both a men's and women's tournament and will run from September 30 to October 6, 2018.

Topics:  afl aussie rules c.ex coffs stadium coffs coast masters

Coffs Coast Advocate
