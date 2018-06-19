Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered
WITH the rising cost of living stepping up a notch in 2018, we get it that a small weekly saving to the family budget sure adds up over a year.
Acting on reader feedback that fuel prices are a constant concern in Coffs Harbour we hope to highlight that the fuel billboards just don't fluctuate like they should here on the Pacific Highway.
For instance, the NRMA reported the average crude oil price fell 1.1 cents per litre.
The NRMA reports that Sydney's Terminal Gate Price for regular unleaded was also down last week by 2.7 cents per litre to 133.8c/l, but if you filled up in Coffs for under 156c/l you sure were doing well.
Gunnedah last week had value for money at 140.2c/l for unleaded, Sydney had a regular unleaded average of 139.8c/l while Coffs Harbour was again at the high end of the state's petrol pricing with an average of 155.5c/l .
It's a constant topic of discussion and one we want to engage in every week.
To help local motorists drive change in the market, we're today starting a weekly wrap of local bowser prices to help you find the best value.
WEEKLY FUEL WATCH
E10 unleaded
Best price: 149.9 Liberty Coffs Harbour
And the worst: 156.4 Coles Express
Unleaded 91
Best price: 152.9 Independent Ocean Parade
And the worst: 157.9 Coles Express
Premium
Best price: 171.9 United Harbour Dr
And the worst: 180.9 Coles Express
Diesel
Best price: 153.9 United Harbour Dr
And the worst: 157.9 Coles Express
Prices from fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au