Angourie's Chris Zaffis at the inaugural Coffs Harbour Open at Diggers Beach. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW
Surfing

Coffs cements its place on surfing calendar

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 12:30 PM
The Coffs Coast has cemented its status as a premier surfing destination, locking in four major events for 2021.

On Monday Surfing NSW released next year's calendar with the region's newest event, The Coffs Harbour Open, set to return some time in September.

As part of the Australian Open of Surfing, the Open was a rousing success this year and featured top class talent vying for a $7000 prize purse.

Lennox Head's Mikey McDonagh and Merewether's Phillipa Anderson took out the top prizes in November.

Carly Shanahan at the inaugural Coffs Harbour Open at Diggers Beach. The competition forms part of the reinvigorated Australian Open of Surfing. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW
Carly Shanahan at the inaugural Coffs Harbour Open at Diggers Beach. The competition forms part of the reinvigorated Australian Open of Surfing. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

The Barney Miller Classic will also return to the breaks of Sawtell in March for its 21st birthday.

The organisers made the hard decision to cancel the event in 2020 due to coronavirus.

For a full list of Surfing NSW events visit surfingnsw.com.au.

 

Coffs Coast Events in 2021:

Barney Miller Classic - Sawtell, March 26 - 28

Oz Grom Cup - Coffs Harbour, April 8 - 11

Australian Open of Surfing/Coffs Harbour Open - Coffs Harbour, September 4- 5

Australian Boardriders Battle (North) - Coffs Harbour, November

australian boardriders battle australian open of surfing coffs harbour open coffs harbour surfing oz grom cup sawtell
