Coffs celebration of women

BOOKINGS are now open for the popular Coffs Coast event, the International Women's Day (IWD) Breakfast, to be held from 6.45am on Thursday, March 8 at C.ex Coffs.

IWD celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of women globally on March 8 each year.

Matthew Deans

The three major women's groups in Coffs Harbour: the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc., BPW (Business and Professional Women) Coffs Harbour and the Coffs Coast Business Women's Network (BWN) will again be holding this special breakfast to provide the opportunity for girls, men and women to come together to share in the successes of our local women and girls.

Our keynote speaker, sponsored by ANZ Coffs Harbour, will be Augusta Supple, a former Coffs Coast resident who is making a difference in the world of performing arts.

We will also hear from our future leaders, the winners of the 2017 Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs and Pat Funnell Awards.

Five finalists have been recognised by their peers for the 2018 Woman of the Year Award which will be announced on that day.

They are Deb Leaney, Bea Ballangarry, Kyla Holley, Meena Johnson and Ellen Slater. All of these women are doing inspiring work in the community for our women and girls.

The sponsors for the award are Coffs Harbour City Council and C.ex Coffs. The value of the award this year has been increased to $1000. This year we are delighted to announce we also have a runner-up award of $250, sponsored by One Agency Coffs Harbour.

The theme for IWD 2018 is #Press for Progress.

Come find out how we can continue the great progress that has been made for women and girls to date. Tickets are available online from stickytickets.com.au/

62781. Earlybird closes February 15, so be quick!

Email iwdcoffscoast@gmail.com.