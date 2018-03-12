Coffs CBD undergoes 'makeover' for Easter break

CITY Square in the heart of Coffs Harbour is set to undergo a 'mini-makeover' in time for Easter break with the aim of offering tourists a preview of the future of the CBD after its $2m transformation.

The Coffs Harbour City Centre Masterplan 2031, which was adopted in 2013, is seeing a number of developments take place such as the recent installations of shade sails.

"Planning is well underway for City Square to undergo a major $2m transformation as part of the joint community, Council and business push to make it a key regional destination, ” said Mick Raby, Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure.

"The significant upgrade of City Square is still a little way off, but as a start we want to make sure that the precinct is looking its best and to give people a flavour of the kind of shopping and dining experience they can expect in the future.”

As part of the community conversation over the new-look City Square, Council staff will have a stall at the Growers Market on Thursday, March 15, from 8am until 1pm.

They will be speaking to shoppers and passers-by on the aspects of the precinct that they particularly value. The feedback gained will help inform the final design.

Comments can also be made online at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/CityCentreMasterplan.

"This is an exciting point in time for the CBD with so much happening in both the private and public sectors,” said Mr Raby.

"Coupled with the proposed Cultural and Civic Centre for the CBD and the recent improvements at the jetty foreshores, the whole city is moving forward in an exciting direction”.

The City Square upgrade concept design will be available mid-year for the community to view.