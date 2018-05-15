Coffs CBD office building evacuated

Fire and Rescue crews from Coffs Harbour Fire Station were called to investigate an odour that saw an office block on Moonee and West High Sts evacuated this morning.

A NUMBER of businesses located in a West High St office building were evacuated this morning following reports of heavy smoke billowing inside the building.

Fire and Rescue teams arrived on the scene after 11am this morning and evacuated the complex as they searched for an ignition source.

The smoke was found to be emanating from the garage located underneath the building.

Fire crews later declared the site was safe, suspecting a petrol-powered cleaning tool was the source of the heavy smoke.