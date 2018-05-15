Menu
Fire and Rescue crews from Coffs Harbour Fire Station were called to investigate an odour that saw an office block on Moonee and West High Sts evacuated this morning.
News

Coffs CBD office building evacuated

Jasmine Minhas
by
15th May 2018 11:30 AM

A NUMBER of businesses located in a West High St office building were evacuated this morning following reports of heavy smoke billowing inside the building.

Fire and Rescue teams arrived on the scene after 11am this morning and evacuated the complex as they searched for an ignition source.

The smoke was found to be emanating from the garage located underneath the building.

Fire crews later declared the site was safe, suspecting a petrol-powered cleaning tool was the source of the heavy smoke.

